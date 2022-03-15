And the Winners Are …

Peggy Backes

The nominations have been made, the voting has occurred, and the vote count has been completed. The Just Good Readin’ Book Club has selected its reading list for the year. The winners are West With Giraffes, by Lynda Rutledge; Blowout, by Rachel Maddow; The Four Winds, by Kristen Hannah; The Evening And The Morning, by Ken Follett; The Last Rose Of Shanghai, by Weina Dai Randel; Caste: The Origins Of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson; The Lost Man, by Jane Harper; Finding Fish, by Antwone Q. Fisher; How The Word Is Passed: Reckoning With The History Of Slavery Across America, by Clint Smith; The Prague Sonata, by Bradford Morrow; The Girl In The Letter, by Emily Gunnis; and Slouching Towards Bethlehem, by Joan Didion.

The Just Good Readin’ Book Club meets monthly on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the clubhouse. All Robson residents are invited to attend.