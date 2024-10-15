Election Essentials

Board Candidate Kevin Andrews

Dear Homeowners,

My name is Kevin Andrews. I am seeking re-election to the Robson Ranch HOA Board of Directors. I am pleased to share that I seek this re-election with the unanimous endorsement of the HOA Board members.

As a current board member, I have been involved in improving the quality of life for our residents by gaining approval of the bocce courts currently under construction, various street repairs, updating the Grill’s interior, and other capital improvements.

The HOA’s financial performance has improved during my term on the board due to the introduction of tighter budget development, use of key performance indicators (KPIs), and increasing accountability of senior leadership to achieve financial results. Tighter budget controls and financial accountability limited the increase of our dues. At a time when the country’s inflation was soaring, I was actively involved in achieving no dues increase for 2022 and minimal increases in 2023 and 2024.

My career skills as a former healthcare CEO and my time on the HOA Finance Committee have developed my financial understanding of the community. Further, my time on the board has helped me understand the HOA’s committee structure and the HOA Board’s interaction with the developer. These combined experiences provide me the education, ability, and determination to continue making Robson Ranch the place to live.

I ask for your vote!

Thank you,

Kevin Andrews

940-368-9740

[email protected]

Board Candidate Jay Vandenbree

I am Jay Vandenbree, and I am a candidate for the HOA Board of Directors.

For the past 4+ years, board members ran unopposed. Those positions require time and dedication to make it all work here. I wanted to make sure I could help before running.

It has been eight years since my wife Linda and I moved to Robson. It was our ninth move in our lives, and we were looking to retire and settle down for an “Active Adult Lifestyle.” We have participated in various established clubs, such as Pickleball, Bocce, Toss, Woodshop, Stained Glass, and Poker, but it didn’t end there. I helped organize the Classic Rock Club and started the UNT Music Scholarship Club, which brought performances back to Robson after COVID-19.

I assist folks in issues with their Internet setup, Ring installs, and share my original New Build Spreadsheet. I have also helped out in the Clubhouse Lighting Repair, CATC Woodshop Space Study, and was the committee chair for the Staff COVID GoFundMe Project that collected and distributed over $40,000 to Robson hourly employees.

I have been an ALC member for the past four years as well. I am ready.

I believe the board needs fresh eyes. Solutions are different and often require a different way to look at them. I can help that. My career in Consumer Electronics—a leader in change—and specific responsibility in the areas of Finance, Operations, Sales, and Marketing make me uniquely qualified to help in many areas.

Our biggest issues include: better communication between the board and the homeowners, the outgrowing of facilities, changes of Robson Corporate Senior Management, and consideration of our younger demographics.

I hope to speak with many of you before the election, and I welcome your issues and concerns as well.

Contact me at [email protected].