Focus Is Key Yoga Benefit for this Robson Resident

Laurie Luksa was a Pilates exercise veteran for years before her move to Robson from Kansas. She added yoga to her routine here nine years ago.

“I hated yoga when I tried it in Kansas,” she said. “The teacher there didn’t really teach. She went through the routine herself and talked through the poses but didn’t leave her mat. Here, Susan (Engstrom) walks around the room and looks at how each student is doing. She’ll move your foot if it’s in the wrong position. This really helps me and keeps me from hurting myself.”

Laurie, 68, is a retired accounts payable supervisor with one child and two grandchildren. She does yoga five days a week, walks her dog three miles a day, and enjoys cooking and baking.

She listed the benefits she’s seen from yoga as improving strength, keeping her limber, and improved balance. It’s also improved her focus, she says.

“Focusing during class helps keep my mind from going elsewhere,” she said. “It’s given me the ability at other times to stop dwelling on things. That helps me get through when tough times come along.”

Yoga classes at Robson range from beginner and relaxation-focused classes to more energetic and difficult sessions. All classes are in the fitness classroom of the Cimarron Fitness Center.

Susan Engstrom, 70, a certified yoga instructor who has lived at Robson for 17 years and taught yoga here for 12 years, said: “More Western health care providers are recommending yoga to their patients because of the overall benefits of the practice. Try a yoga class, and if you do not care for it or the teacher doesn’t connect with you, try another yoga practice or style. There is a teacher and a practice for everyone.”

All yoga classes are $5. Your first class is free. See a list of classes and times at yogayatra.punchpass.com/classes.

You can sign up for Susan Engstrom’s classes via the link or just show up to any class your first time and ask the teacher about payment and discounts. Teachers’ names show on the schedule.

Reach out to teachers at:

Susan Engstrom, [email protected], 214-632-9110

Veronica Hollenshead, 817-996-2667

Susan Cope, 850-624-7191

Dana Lodwick, 561-827-6416