Nancy Finley

The Garden Club is happy to announce that June’s Yard of the Month belongs to Cheryl McCally, 12313 Glenbrook Street. Cheryl has spent most of her adult life with her own Pilot Point, Texas, horse business, training, breeding, and showing Arabian horses. She still owns several and just had a new colt born in May.

Cheryl has lived at Robson since 2020; however, has been a regular visitor for years. She first played golf on the West Nine, just as it was opened to the public. Scott and Linda Drinkwater, sales agents from Arizona Robson (yes, our road is named after them!), met Cheryl then spent years convincing her to buy here. Bill, who was already a Robson resident, met Cheryl on the driving range, and they built their current home.

She designed her landscape with Mike Steele with Steelescapes. She wanted hardscapes and fountains. The patio was extended to include a water/fire pit. There is a flowing water feature in the front yard, including a nearby wagon wheel bench. Cheryl plants herself, purchasing bur lapped stock from Nature Hills Nursery: crape myrtles, flame thrower red buds, Ruby Falls weeping red buds, and blue atlas cedars, carefully placing each into the landscape. We just missed her iris display in early May. There are many SunPatiens, a recent hybrid with pink flowers and green and yellow leaves. Look for her silver and red plow. Her moto is “Can’t wait to do the next thing.”

If you are lucky enough to catch her in the yard, stop and visit. You will be entertained. Thank you, Cheryl. Your hard work has paid off.