Chris Corbitt

Saturday, Oct. 3, the Big Swing’n Band Club will be presenting the Fourth Annual Pink Fling Charity Dance at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Ballroom. Instrumental and vocal standards will include, It Had Better Be Tonight, Sweet Home Chicago, The Gentle Rain, Bandstand Boogie, You Light Up My Life and many more will be part of the two-hour setlist.

Proceeds for this dance go to support the Women Rock organization and their fight against breast cancer. Each year we have been able to increase the amount contributed to Women Rock. Help us make this another record giving year.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the dance starting at 7:30 p.m. Note the start time is later than normal this year.

Tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 to 11 a.m. at the clubhouse foyer. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Zelle and VENMO. Scan the desired QR code. Advance purchased tickets will be held at the will call table the night of the dance. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the dance. Cash, check, Zelle and VENMO will be accepted. No credit cards please. Open dance floor, table seating and cash bar will be available. A table for eight or 10 can be reserved for your group. Let the ticket seller know or identify it on your on-line purchase. Put on your Pink!