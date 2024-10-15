Generosity Fuels Woodshop Community

Frank Hunter Loren Christensen

Amid the buzz of saws and hum of drills, the Robson Ranch Woodworkers Club stands as a testament to more than just craftsmanship—it’s a reflection of generosity. Behind the finished projects and expertly repaired furniture lies a network of individuals who give freely of their time, expertise, and resources. Their selflessness has helped sustain and grow this vibrant community.

At the heart of this generosity is Frank Hunter, one of the founding members of the club. Frank’s contributions go beyond his work on the projects that come into the shop from Robson residents and the local Grill and Bar. He’s become a cornerstone of the club, always available to offer advice, lend a hand, or share his knowledge. Over the years, Frank has been instrumental in helping the club expand, guiding both new and experienced members alike. His reliability and willingness to assist with any project have earned him deep respect and gratitude from the entire community.

Loren Christensen is another name that regularly comes up in discussions of generosity. Known for his exceptional skill in creating stunning pens, Loren has shared his craft with the club in remarkable ways. Each year, he personally crafts a pen for every member attending the annual Woodworkers Holiday Party—no small feat considering there were around 120 attendees last year. These pens, made from fine woods and acrylics, are cherished by their recipients, representing not just beautiful craftsmanship but the generosity of a man who gives without hesitation. Loren’s impact doesn’t stop there. He also founded the club’s pen-turning group and has mentored more than 70 woodworkers in the art of turning pens.

The club’s mentoring program is another example of how generosity thrives in the woodshop. Headed by David Bassham, the program pairs experienced woodworkers with those looking to improve their skills, creating a strong sense of community and shared learning. The mentors give freely of their time and expertise, helping members learn to safely use equipment and complete projects that once seemed out of reach.

In addition to these individuals, over 70 monitors and a dozen trainers play crucial roles in keeping the woodshop running smoothly. Monitors handle opening the shop and ensuring safety, and without them, the woodshop wouldn’t be able to operate. The trainers have donated their time and knowledge to train others on various pieces of equipment.

Board members like Kathy Dial, Steve Russell, Frank Hunter, and Sue Wells also devote countless hours to organizing the club and overseeing the daily functions of the club. Dave Popejoy generously gives of his time to maintain the shop equipment and keeps the shop well supplied. Lori Coffman has dedicated countless hours to designing and implementing the woodshop’s new website rrww.club. Their contributions are essential to the woodshop’s success.

The Robson Ranch Woodworkers Club isn’t just a place to work with wood. It’s a community built on the foundation of generosity. Every member, from mentors to monitors to board members and trainers, plays a vital role in keeping the shop going. Together, they show the power of giving and the incredible impact it has on those around them.