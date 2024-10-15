Taco Time in the Villas

Sandy Hestes

Residents of the Villas community in Robson recently gathered for a lively luncheon at Los Molcajetes Mexican restaurant in Roanoke. Hosted by Linda Kotzur and the Social Committee, the event was a perfect opportunity for neighbors to connect, enjoy delicious food, and share laughter in a festive setting. Everyone arrived with the inviting aroma of sizzling fajitas and fresh tortillas. The restaurant was great for a large group and had colorful décor and upbeat music in the background.

The Villas’ future events include a Fall Harvest Celebration, Veterans Day Donuts, and Holiday Party.