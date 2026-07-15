Happy Tails Dog Club Celebrates the Human-Animal Bond

Lorraine Wilson

The Happy Tails Dog Club welcomed an inspiring guest speaker at its June 13 meeting when Jenny Dirks, Shelter to Service Program Manager for Dogs for Better Lives, shared the remarkable story of how shelter dogs are being given a second chance while transforming the lives of people with disabilities.

Dogs for Better Lives operates an innovative “Shelter to Service” program that carefully selects shelter dogs with the potential to become highly trained service dogs. These dogs receive professional training and are ultimately matched with individuals who can benefit from their companionship and assistance.

One of the program’s greatest needs is volunteer foster families. Jenny explained that selected dogs spend weekdays with professional service dog trainers at the Dogs for Better Lives training facility and then return to their foster homes during evenings and weekends. Foster families provide the loving home environment that helps these dogs develop into successful service animals.

The program makes fostering easy by supplying everything needed for the dog’s care, including veterinary services, food, toys, crates, bowls, and other equipment. Foster commitments can last up to six months and play a critical role in preparing these remarkable dogs for their future careers.

The highlight of the presentation was Bella, a shelter dog currently training to become a service companion for a child with autism. Bella quickly won over the audience with her calm demeanor and impressive skills, providing a heartwarming example of the life-changing impact these dogs can have. Attendees left inspired by the program’s mission of turning rescued dogs into heroes for individuals and families in need.

Those interested in learning more about fostering opportunities can visit the Dogs for Better Lives website at dogsforbetterlives.org.

The excitement continues for Happy Tails members in the months ahead. In August, the club will host one of its most popular and personal events of the year—its annual “Bark and Brag.” Members will have the opportunity to share photographs and stories of their beloved pets, both past and present. The event promises plenty of laughter, cherished memories, and perhaps a few happy tears as members celebrate the animals that have enriched their lives.

Then in October, the club will welcome Vic Norton, Dean at Saint Mark Catholic Church, for a special Blessing of the Pets ceremony. Held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, this meaningful tradition offers members the opportunity to celebrate the special bond they share with their furry companions.

The Happy Tails Dog Club meets on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103 of the CATC Building. Open to all dog lovers, the club welcomes new members for just $10 per household annually. Whether you’re a lifelong dog owner, a new pet parent, or simply someone who appreciates the joy that dogs bring to our lives, Happy Tails offers a welcoming community for all who love man’s best friend.