Happy Tails Dog Club Hosts Fundraiser

Lorraine Wilson

On Nov. 2 the Happy Tails Dog Club held its annual Holiday Photo Fundraiser, a highlight event that this year exceeded all expectations. With over 30 appointments booked, the club photographed more than 35 dogs—and even a few of their human companions—capturing plenty of heartwarming moments. Club board members Char Niemi, Sandy McAfee, Teresa McGill, Donna Steibel, and Lorraine Wilson were busy throughout the day ensuring that each session went smoothly. Former Robson resident Paul Vicalvi, dressed as Santa, was the highlight of the morning session. With his friendly demeanor, almost all of the dogs were comfortable either sitting on his lap or next to him to create adorable photo opportunities.

This year’s fundraiser was the most successful in the club’s history, with proceeds set to support future guest speaker honorariums and charitable donations to animal welfare causes. Many thanks to those who signed up and came to have their pet’s photographs taken. It wouldn’t have been a success without you!

Looking ahead, the club’s popular Holiday Party is scheduled for Dec. 14. Members can expect a festive potluck and a “white dog” gift exchange, as well as a chance to enjoy good company and talk about their favorite topic: their dogs. This annual celebration has become a much-anticipated event for club members. Further details of this event and sign-ups will be sent out to club members soon.

In January the club will welcome Dr. Blake Rochell from Northlake Pet Hospital who will deliver a presentation tailored to the questions and concerns of members. This promises to be a highly informative session as Dr. Rochell addresses the concerns of dog owners.

Board members are actively working to line up other speakers and events for 2025, but there are a couple of events planned that are very exciting. In March they are working with a popular local band to hold a fundraiser for a local animal rescue group, along with an early annual pet food drive. This is sure to be a sold-out event, and further details will be released soon. In April there will be a spring photo event with a beautiful flower-filled garden backdrop.

Happy Tails Dog Club meetings continue to be held on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103 of the CATC building. Membership is open to all dog enthusiasts, with annual dues of $10 per household. For more details, visit the club’s website at www.rrhappytailsdogclub.weebly.com.