Hip Hip Hooray for the USA and for Lady Niners Travel Day!

Betty Davis

The Wildhorse Lady Niners were not able to book our playdate on the 4th of July, but we kept it in the same month and celebrated our freedom to drive, pitch, chip, and putt! On July 23 the Lady Niners traveled to Bridlewood Golf Course in Flower Mound. In keeping with the celebration of Independence Day in July, our theme was “Red, White, and You!” Seventy-two Lady Niners made the trip and showed their style both in fashion and skill on the course. Special mention went out to the “Best Dressed” team of Dee Wallace, Danna Winiesdorffer, and Yvonne Callahan. Others making a fashion statement with their red ankle socks with bows were Robin Diloli, Barbara Byrd, Joan Stewart, and Vicki Hackett.

A little about the course: It was in fabulous shape! It was aesthetically pleasing, as our play took us through rolling hills, large oak trees, and Timber Creek, which is a factor on many of the holes along with several man-made water hazards. It challenged us, but it did not conquer us! It was very beautiful and peaceful, nestled in among the many beautiful homes. We also learned it is known for its excellent wood-fired pizza! Everyone had a great day, and we are looking forward to playing Bridlewood again next year and eating some of that wonderful pizza!