Dave Parker

Warning: Do not read this article if you’re hungry!

The Robson Ranch Grill Masters – Smokers & Grillers gathered for a legendary evening of backyard BBQ at the home of Pitmaster Bob Riley. Bob’s set-up is a grill-lover’s dream, featuring two Big Green Eggs, a Blackstone griddle, and a Green Mountain pellet grill—the perfect arsenal for serious smoking and grilling.

The feast kicked off with an appetizer prepared by Dave Parker: smoked bacon-wrapped banger boats. The banger sausage, sourced from Syracuse Meats in Ponder, Texas, was split lengthwise and stuffed with creamy pimento cheese. Each boat was then wrapped in bacon, dusted with Meat Church Texas Sugar Rub, and smoked with a blend of hardwoods at 350°F. Just before serving, they were glazed with Kinder’s Sticky Honey BBQ Sauce, a mouthwatering start to the evening.

Next up, John McNemar wowed the group with two varieties of twice-baked potatoes. The first was loaded with butter, cream cheese, and bacon and topped with jalapeños for a spicy kick. For a milder option, he topped the potatoes with smoked pulled pork. Both versions were smoked to perfection using Traeger Signature pellets.

Bob Morrison took baked beans to a whole new level by cold-smoking jalapeños, bacon, and onions before combining them with Bush’s Brown Sugar Baked Beans and black beans. He simmered the dish for six hours, creating rich, smoky layers of flavor. Bob, who also happens to be a master home-brewer, treated everyone to his latest house-made beer, perfectly complementing the meal.

Dr. Larry Lewis, who holds doctorates in both education and Texas BBQ (unofficially), unveiled a unique and surprising dish: bacon-wrapped cabbage quarters. He seasoned them with Kinder’s Butter Garlic Rub and Meat Church Honey Rub, wrapped them in foil, and cooked them on his Traeger at 400°F. It was a new BBQ twist nobody saw coming, and everyone loved it.

Then came the showstopper: Bob Riley’s smoked prime rib roast. Using a Costco prime rib, Bob brined it with salt, then smoked it for four hours on his Big Green Egg at 240°F until the internal temperature reached a perfect 135°F. He used a trifecta of rubs: garlic salt and pepper, Kinder’s Butter Steakhouse, and Rodelle Prime Rib Rub. The result? “The best prime rib we’ve ever had,” according to everyone at the table. As if that weren’t enough, Bob also smoked his signature cream cheese block, coated with everything bagel seasoning, and served it with fresh, homemade bread.

Dessert came courtesy of Steve Courtney, who delivered smoked scratch brownies, which melted in your mouth. Steve smoked them with a mix of wild cherry wood chips and Green Mountain pellets, infusing each bite with subtle smoky sweetness.

The evening was more than just a meal. It was a gourmet BBQ experience that you can’t find in any restaurant. As the Grill Masters like to say, “BBQ you can’t find or buy anywhere!”