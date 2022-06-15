HOA Business Expo Set for August 27

Shelbi Berg

Mark your August calendar for the Business Expo!

The Homeowners’ Association is sponsoring the annual Business Expo to be held at the clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this Expo is to provide our homeowners with resources they may find helpful.

If you are interested in participating as a business vendor at this event, please contact the activities director Shelbi Berg at [email protected], to receive an invitation and complete and submit a registration form.

We reserve the right to limit the number of vendors representing the same type of business in order to offer more diversity.