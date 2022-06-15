The Rock & Roll Martini Group Rocks Yellowstone

Dave Parker

The house band (host) for the May meeting of the Rock & Roll Martini Group was Kari and Al Arco. Al was fortunate to have a chance meeting and conversation with Texas songwriter and singer Clete Bradley. Clete is famous for his song “Hey Beth, This Is Rip.” Clete graciously accepted Al’s invitation to perform for the group.

The martinis for the evening were, of course, “The Yellowstone Mule,” “The Beth Dutton,” and “The Rip.” The Rockers (members) and guests brought a delicious assortment of appetizers and desserts. It was certainly a Yellowstone night to remember with Clete Bradley. No screen doors or martini glasses were harmed in having the party.

Until next month, Rock On!