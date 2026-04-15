HOA Presents: UNT’s Steel Drum Concert

Wednesday, April 22, in the Clubhouse Ballroom

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., performance is at 7 p.m.

Ticket Price: $15 per person

Come and enjoy a delightful evening. UNT’s Steel Drum Band transports you to the Caribbean. UNT students will play beautifully tuned 55-gallon oil drums and create a sound that evokes memories of beaches and crashing surf, even without Tiki torches.

$10 of each ticket will go directly to the Robson Ranch UNT Scholarship provided to The College of Music’s best and the brightest musicians.

Tickets are on sale now from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Director of Banquets & Events office. Cash, check, credit card, and member account are acceptable forms of payment.