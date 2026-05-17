Rock & Roll Martini Group Rocks Kiss

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the April meeting of the Rock & Roll Martini Group was Connie Metzler. Connie picked one of her favorite bands, Kiss, as the featured music for the evening. Kiss is an American Band formed in New York City in 1973. Known for their face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence with shock rock-style live performances. Connie dressed to the hilt for the event and special recognition to Monica Bishop for also dressing over the top! Connie served up the main course and all the rockers (members) and guests filled in the rest. The martinis for the evening were the “vampire kiss” and “I was made for Loving You”. It was a special evening as Bob Difonzo made a toast to Greg Metzler and everyone had a shot of Blanton’s bourbon whiskey, Greg’s favorite. Everyone voted and every year the group will toast Greg with Blanton’s when Connie is the House Band. It was a record night as three martini glasses met their demise. “It’s not a party until a glass is broken!” However, no screen doors were harmed during the party. Until next month, Rock On!