Holiday Market Announces Exciting Raffle

Christy Peebles

With only a few weeks remaining before the Women’s Club Holiday Market on Saturday, Oct. 3, the annual raffle is already on track to be one of the biggest and most successful ever. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Our Daily Bread, a Denton nonprofit organization that provides meals, shelter, support services, and hope to people experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness.

Sue Ann Roberson, the Holiday Market Raffle Chair, has been hard at work securing an outstanding collection of gifts, services, gift cards, and unique experiences donated by generous area businesses. Thanks to their continued support, this year’s raffle offers an impressive variety of prizes for lucky winners.

Sue Ann shared, “Area businesses love supporting those who support their business. It goes both ways—Robson Ranch residents have a reputation for being generous customers and friendly supporters of our local community.”

In addition to donations from local businesses, many of the talented Holiday Market vendors contribute handcrafted items and specialty products to the raffle, making it even more exciting for shoppers.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the Holiday Market until noon on Oct. 3. At noon, all tickets will be placed in the drawing hopper, and winners will be selected shortly afterward. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20, and you can pay with cash, check, or credit card. You do not need to be present to win. Winners who are unable to attend the drawing will be contacted, and their prizes will be delivered.

And, of course, plan to attend the Holiday Market for some early Christmas shopping. More than 60 vendors will fill the Robson Ranch Clubhouse with holiday cheer, creating a lively and enjoyable shopping experience. New this year, shoppers can take a break and enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks conveniently located in Veterans Circle.

Don’t miss your chance to support a wonderful cause while taking home some fantastic prizes. Every ticket purchased helps make a difference for Our Daily Bread and the neighbors they serve.