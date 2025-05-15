How to Outsmart Fake Profiles on Social Media

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

Fake Facebook and other social media profiles are a growing issue. They are often created by scammers looking to manipulate users for financial gain. These profiles look like real people and often use stolen photos/fake names to appear legitimate. The motivations behind these profiles vary but typically include tricking users into disclosing personal information, engaging in romance scams, or luring them into fake investment opportunities. Older adults can be particularly vulnerable to these schemes, especially when scammers exploit trust and unfamiliarity with digital platforms.

Here are some signs to help identify fake profiles and avoid related scams:

1. Scrutinize profile photos and information. Fake profiles often use stock photos or images pulled from other people’s social media profiles. A quick way to verify a photo is to do a reverse image search using tools like Google Images to see if the picture appears elsewhere online. Also, check the profile for inconsistencies—real profiles usually have a reasonable number of posts, friends, and personal details. Limited content or vague information can be a red flag. Lately, scammers are creating profiles with two first names, like Janet Janet or Thomas Thomas. Search for the name of the person. In one case, there were 1,278 profiles for Air Force General Douglas M. Fraser. Clearly, a scam.

2. Watch for suspicious friend requests. If you receive a friend request from someone you don’t know, or even from someone who seems familiar but unexpected, proceed with caution. Scammers frequently impersonate people who appear to be mutual friends or contacts, so verify the request by reaching out directly if possible.

3. Beware of overly friendly or romantic messages. Scammers may try to form a connection quickly, often showering the target with compliments or expressing romantic interest. They may claim to be in some sort of crisis and ask for money or financial assistance. Be wary of anyone who becomes “too close, too fast.”

4. Question investment offers or “one-time opportunities.” Another common scam involves fake profiles pitching investment opportunities or claiming that you’ve “won” something. Genuine companies don’t typically approach people this way on social media. Avoid anyone asking for financial details or money transfers online.

5. Use privacy settings. Adjust your Facebook (Privacy Checkup) or Instagram (Privacy Settings) accounts to limit who can view your profile and personal information. Be cautious about sharing sensitive information publicly, and regularly review friend lists for any accounts that seem suspect.

Staying vigilant and cautious with new friend requests and unusual messages can help protect you from falling victim to scammers on social media. Always verify the authenticity of profiles before trusting them, and remember: if something feels off, it probably is.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at [email protected], or call us at 602-445-7673.