Seeds of Grace

Linda Buishas

My sister-in-law (we’ll call her Amy) has three children, all of whom she loves dearly and equally. One of her two adopted children is a troubled young man (we’ll call him Tom). He constantly reminds her that he’s adopted. It hurts her deeply when he says to her, “You are not my mother,” or “At least you know who your mother is.” He doesn’t understand that when she chose him to be hers, she became all a mother can be. If only he would look into her heart, he would find peace and security there, and he would become closer to the one who, second to God, loves him the most.

I lack the expertise to analyze what troubles this young man. But he reminds me of how we fail to understand many things about a God who loves us more than any earthly mother can. Many hold the same mindset as they had when they were still orphans, before God called them His children. How much more than Amy’s does God’s heart ache when we function as though we don’t know whose we are once we become His through Christ?

Can anyone love a God they believe controls everything, good or bad, causes illness in order to instruct, or “allows evil” for reasons unknown? If children shy away from earthly parents who harm them, how can we have a close relationship with God when we think the same of Him?

2 Timothy 3:16 tells us that God gave us the bible “for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” He hasn’t given us pain to accomplish those things. In fact, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” He never changes.

As Amy adopted Tom into her family, our Heavenly Father adopted us into His when we were born into a new life with Jesus. If only Tom could understand that he belongs to Amy who loves him as her son. If only we could understand that we belong to a God whose nature is to love us and give us grace.

We can’t seem to reconcile the evil in the world with a loving God or reconcile the God of the Old Testament with the God of the New Testament. Sadly, there’s a widespread misunderstanding of God’s true nature and of the real meaning of His sovereignty. There are good explanations, but perhaps not what we’ve been told.

2 Peter 1:3-4 tells us that everything we receive from God and that which allows us to partake in His divine nature comes out of knowing Him. How well do we know God? Please join us as we find answers to our questions in His Word and learn how He wishes us to partake in His divine nature and grow closer to Him. “The True Nature of God” Bible Study begins June 12. For information, email

[email protected].