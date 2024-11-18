In Passing

Don Duff

Don Duff, a resident of Robson Ranch, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 7, 2024. He was born in Hillsboro, Texas, on Feb. 11, 1939, but lived most of his adult life in Fort Worth.

After college, he served in the U.S. Army then worked for Texas Instruments for nine years. Don worked internationally for Fairchild Camera and Instruments from 1975 to 1979. For the remainder of his life, he was self-employed.

Don and his wife Peggy Crandell moved to Robson Ranch in 2006. He became very active in Robson Ranch resale realty and established his own company, Five R Realty.

He was elected to the Denton City Council and served as our councilman from June 2017 to May 2019. Don was successful in securing legislation which positively affected the City of Denton, and particularly Robson Ranch.

Don was a great helpmate to his wife Peggy in her endeavors as Robson Ranch Women’s Club president and the Robson Ranch Road Runners Travel Club president.

Don was a very generous man and was always the first to support multiple charities.

Don is survived by his loving wife Peggy, two stepsons and their wives, four step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials honoring Don may be made to Robson Ranch Support Our Troops.

A Celebration of Life in Don’s honor was held on Sunday, Nov. 3. Don will be missed by many people.