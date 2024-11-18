Women’s Club Holiday Outing: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Gayle Coe

Sign up now and join us for a beautiful evening at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, in the heart of Dallas, on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. This promises to be a magical evening! Tickets are only $190 per person.

You will board a deluxe motorcoach at Robson Ranch and enjoy a fun, round-trip ride to the Symphony Center. Included is a tour of the downtown Dallas Christmas lights. A fantastic buffet dinner will be served before a splendid holiday performance by the world-ranked Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Symphony Chorus. You will hear beautiful renditions of holiday favorites, plus a few versions of holiday pops just to spice things up a bit!

Kick off your holiday season with a splendid evening complete with gracious company, a delicious dinner, and a beautiful, live performance by the world-renowned Dallas Symphony Orchestra!

Details and registration forms are available on the Women’s Club website at rrwomensclub.org. You must be a Women’s Club member to attend.

If you have any questions, contact Dee Sico at 972-977-2317 or rrwomensclubtrips.com.