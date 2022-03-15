It’s Coming! It’s Coming!

Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale is April 23. The After Schoolers Club is working hard preparing for this huge event. The funds from this event provide the teachers at two Denton schools with a variety of support, such as gifts, gift cards, school supplies, celebration luncheons, and more. Our goal is to show admiration and appreciation for all that the teachers and staff do for the children. Here is how you can participate.

1. Donate items to our club in April. We will sell these for you. Please, no TVs, entertainment centers, electronics, big appliances, clothes, shoes, or books. Watch on the HOA announcement for dates, times, and location of the donation sites.

2. For $15, rent two parking lot spaces to display your goods and sell yourself. You may rent one table for $5 if needed. A limited number of tables are available to rent for $5 (they go fast, so sign up). We have gotten so big that we cannot dispose of any unsold treasures after the sale. We will be selling parking spaces at the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 21, 23, 28, 30, and April 1.

3. Come shop on April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. We hope to see you there!

If you have questions, contact Marti Conley at 940-765-4345 or [email protected], or Corky Pledger at 469-360-5143 or [email protected]