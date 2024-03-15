Jewish Friendship Group: Let’s Get Together

Stan Brein

The Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) met this past month once again after a year-long hiatus. It is always great to have an opportunity to socialize with folks with whom you have a common heritage. Recent world events make the opportunity to meet and dialogue all the more important.

Members were surveyed prior to the meeting and gathered on Feb. 18 to discuss how the club will look in the future, and the activities everyone would like to see. There was strong support for continuing our social format and sharing of traditional cultural foods. Many members also want to participate in and attend events at community venues. This includes houses of worship, civic and fraternal organizations, and local universities and other institutions. Some suggested venturing to regional restaurants to indulge in the harder-to-find traditional foods and delicacies that are part of our heritage. We may even plan a shopping outing to the groceries that carry kosher and kosher-style food.

The celebration of holidays was also high on the list. Purim, March 23-24, commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther. Haman was the royal vizier to the Persian king Ahasuerus. The four observances of the holiday are to read the Book of Esther, give charity to at least two needy individuals, share the gift of food with at least one friend, and partake in a festive meal. Purim is also synonymous with hamantaschen, which are three-cornered pastries typically filled with things like apricot jam, prunes, chocolate, or poppy seeds.

Passover, the Feast of Unleavened Bread, is celebrated from April 22-30.

Please join us to celebrate and learn. Meetings will be announced in the Robson HOA Blasts.