See You at the Home & Garden Show March 16

It’s spring, and our thoughts turn to our homes and gardens!

The Women’s Club annual Home & Garden Show will open its doors on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the clubhouse and grounds. This event is free to the public.

Look for your favorite home and garden vendor, back by demand. We also look forward to hosting a variety of new vendors as well!

This is a great opportunity to speak with the experts one-on-one and acquire great recommendations as well as new ideas about our homes and landscaping in this North Texas climate.

Have fun walking around the clubhouse and grounds as you make your way to drop off your winning ticket for the Home & Garden Show Raffle! Justin Ace Hardware donated an Even Embers 7000-BTU wood pellet patio heater and a Weber Spirit E-310 grill! The winner will get their choice of either the grill or the patio heater, plus more prizes!

Mark your calendar!