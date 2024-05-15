Jewish Friendship Group: Why Is This Night Different?

Stan Brein

About a dozen Robsonites enjoyed celebrating a Passover Seder with members of Congregation Kol Ami of Flower Mound on April 23. Passover, The Feast of Unleavened Bread, was celebrated this year from sundown on April 22 through April 30.

It was great to be in the presence of celebrants of all ages, from tots to seniors, to say the prayers, recite the narrative from the Haggadah, perform the rituals, and enjoy the delicacies we share during the eight days of the observance.

Passover is a solemn and joyous celebration of freedom and family, connecting our past to the present. We celebrate our Exodus from Egypt, giving us several opportunities to come together as a community. It marks our deliverance from slavery, a 40-year journey through the desert, and the giving of the Ten Commandments.

At the Seder, we ask the Four Questions about the differences between how we conduct the Seder nights versus how we behave all other nights of the year. The answers to these questions are the content of the Seder. Seder means “order,” and the Haggadah provides the narrative for that order.

The traditional food is a key component of the Seder. Everyone looks forward to having the delicious foods that are unique to the holiday. Matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish, brisket, potatoes, and vegetables are typical staples, with maror, charoset, karpas, a boiled egg, and a lamb shank comprising the Seder plate.

And, of course, matzoh. The unleavened bread is symbolic of the Israelites’ rapid departure from Egypt and Pharaoh. There was no time to allow the bread to rise while it was being prepared, so the flat, cracker-like matzoh would have to do. We continue to honor this tradition by avoiding eating leavened bread products (chametz), or even keeping them in the house during Passover. Finally, it was great to watch the children search for the afikomen (the hidden matzoh), desiring the coveted rewards that await the finder.

We appreciate the invitation and the efforts of Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis of Congregation Kol Ami and the sisterhood of Kol Ami, and we look forward to seeing them again soon.

The Jewish Friendship Group is planning activities for the remainder of the year. Come join us to share your thoughts and ideas. We meet on the second Sunday of selected months. Our next meeting is on June 9.

Shalom