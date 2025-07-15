Join the Excitement—Robson Ranch Olympics 2025

Patti Smith



Get ready, Robson Ranch! The highly anticipated Robson Ranch Olympics, proudly sponsored by the Living Well Committee, is back and better than ever. Mark your calendars. The games begin on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a three-mile community walk to kick off nearly a month of friendly competition, camaraderie, and fun!



From Sept. 27 through Oct. 24, residents can participate in any or all of the nearly 20 exciting activities, including golf, pickleball, bocce, and much more. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking to try something new and have a great time, there is something for everyone.



Here’s what your $25 registration fee includes:



• Entry into as many Olympic events as you like



• An official 2025 Robson Ranch Olympics T-shirt



• Admission to the Awards Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 24, at noon where we’ll celebrate everyone’s achievements and award prizes!



Don’t miss this opportunity to stay active, meet new friends, and show your Robson Ranch spirit. It’s all about living well, staying engaged, and having fun.



Registration for the Olympics will be in the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Aug. 18, 20, and 22, again on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Aug. 25, 27, and 29, and the final day to register is Wednesday, Sept. 3.



Stay tuned for a full schedule of events, coming soon! You can go to our website www.rrlwc.weebly.com for more information. If you have any questions, you may also contact Debbie Dodge at 817-223-9956.



Let the games begin!

