After Schoolers Membership Drive—Come Join Us!

Nancy Burns



After a summer break, our next meeting is on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the clubhouse. We will be accepting yearly dues of $15.



Who We Are:



The After Schoolers is a club of community-minded members who support teachers. We support the teachers and staff of Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy of Denton ISD. You do not have to be a retired teacher, and we do not work with children.



What We Do:



We give monetary gifts, classroom supplies, lunches, snacks, and uplifting support to teachers at these two schools. We also have a food drive in November/December for local families who are in need during the holiday break.



How We Raise Funds:



Our fundraisers are fabulous concerts and garage sales at Robson Ranch. Our next garage sale will be on Oct. 25.



What We Do for Fun:



We enjoy activities around the Metroplex, such as various museums, plays, tulip farms, the FW Stockyards, lunches, and high tea.



Come join us on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the clubhouse!

