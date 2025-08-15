Kiln Krafters Are Fired Up!

Kim Klotzman



Kiln Krafters, the lively Robson Ranch ceramics club, continues to fire up creativity in the community with recent hands-on workshops and an entertaining field trip.



Members recently gathered for two well-attended classes designed to build skills and confidence among ceramic artists of all levels. A class focused on the delicate art of painting eyes, a detail that brings character and personality to ceramic figures. Instructor Cynthia Parker’s demonstrations helped participants master brush techniques and shading to create lifelike expressions.



Another workshop, led by Christy Taylor, introduced members to applying ceramic transfers, a method of adding intricate, professional-quality designs to ceramics. From floral patterns to whimsical prints, the session allowed artists to experiment with new, decorative techniques and expand their creative options.



Club President Rhonda Swanson noted, “We’re always excited to offer classes that help our members grow their skills. These sessions were both fun and educational, and it’s wonderful to see everyone encouraging one another’s artistic journey.”



Several members of Kiln Krafters also went on a field trip to Farmersville where members explored a popular ceramics supply store. The trip provided a chance to shop for glazes and ceramic pieces. Those who made the trip also had the opportunity to connect over a shared meal at a local restaurant. The outing blended inspiration with camaraderie—two things the club is known for.



Kiln Krafters meets regularly and welcomes newcomers with a passion for ceramics, regardless of experience level.

