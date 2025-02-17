Kiln Krafters – Express Your Artistic and Creative Side

Ellen Brooks painting pieces Edwina Gibson painting pieces Cindy Parker pouring slip

Kim Klotzman

Looking for a Robson Ranch activity to express your artistic and creative side? The Ranch has a robust ceramics club, Kiln Krafters, whose membership ranges from newbies to accomplished artisans dedicated to promoting this artform.

The ceramics process is very different from making pottery. Instead of the hand-building and wheel-throwing molding of clay, ceramics utilizes molds to create a variety of artistic pieces. The ceramics artisan selects a mold then pours liquid clay, otherwise known as slip, into it. The slip hardens slightly within a few hours, and the art piece is removed from the mold and then fired in a kiln. After firing, the artisan paints or glazes the piece, and then it is fired again.

Kiln Krafters at Robson Ranch owns hundreds of molds in all shapes and sizes for usable household items, many with seasonal, holiday, patriotic, and regional themes. In addition, the club has recently purchased many new molds, which come in all shapes and sizes. There is sure to be a mold that will appeal to you.

New members are given extensive guidance on mastering this artform. There are introductory classes that cover all the basics: from pouring slip and cleaning to the firing and painting processes. Loading and unloading of projects in the kilns is handled by members who perform these duties on a biweekly basis.

Kiln Krafters is located in the Creative Arts & Technology Center in the Winecup Room and shares a studio with the Happy Potters Pottery Club. There is plenty of room to work. Dedicated studio times are Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with additional open studio time in the afternoons, evenings, and weekends. Check out our window display which fronts the studio. There are many ceramic items for sale, as well as seasonal exhibits showing the talents of our club members.

Kiln Krafters participates in various community and charitable events throughout the year. Recently, we participated, along with Happy Potters, Yarn Divas, and Sassy Stampers, in the Justin Food Bank Thanksgiving food distribution event. While parents were picking up their food, children were able to select a piece of ceramics from more than 75 donated by the club members to take home. The pieces were wrapped by members so that the children could put them under their trees as gifts.

If you are interested in joining Kiln Krafters, or if you would like more information, come by the studio on Tuesday or Friday or email [email protected]. There is so much to learn about this creative endeavor. You’ll make new friends and are guaranteed to have a great and rewarding experience.