Drama Club—Here We Go Again

Mary Ornberg

March 30 will be our next live performance at the Robson Ranch clubhouse. All plays are delightful comedies. Three of the plays selected are from A Funny Little Thing Called Love, by Jones Hope Wooten. The first one is called Love Is on the Air, starring Ronda and Tom Gunther, with Mary Taylor being a roving reporter. The second of the series is called Lone Star Ladies Justice Brigade, featuring Don Taylor, Grace Jenkins, Shirley Waterhouse, Ronda Gunther, and Michelle Boscoe. The third play is A Hono-Lulu of a Honeymoon, with Frankie Germany, Alan Stark, Andrea Fisher, Lisa Locke, Shirley Waterhouse, Gayle Brothers, and Tony Kura. The play Cruise Queens, by Clinton Festa, was selected to top off our performance and stars Fran Hackley, Vicki Parr, Mary Fabian, Tony Kura, and Alan Stark. Come to our performance to see what additional display of talent is presented for your amusement.

Please look for HOA email announcements regarding our ticket sales.

The purpose of the Drama Club is to: encourage the participation in the production of plays (acting, set construction, light design, and sound directing); provide Robson Ranch Drama Club members with the necessary skills and experience in the presentation of various forms of plays and skits; provide entertainment to the community; and attend performances and workshops outside of Robson Ranch presented by theatre professionals.

Part of the great tradition of the theatre is a code of ethics, which belongs to every worker—amateur and professional—on the legitimate stage. This code, while tacit, has been observed throughout the centuries and will continue long after us. It is neither superstition, nor dogma, nor a statute enforced by law. It is an attitude toward craftsmanship, a respect for associates, and a dedication toward the audience. This code outlines a self-discipline, which, far from robbing one of individuality, increases personal esteem and dignity through cooperation and common purpose. The result is perfection, which encompasses all that is meant by “Good Theatre.” We will deliver good theatre to you!

If you are interested in seeing what the Drama Club is all about, behind the scenes or on stage, please attend our monthly meeting held on the second Thursday of each month, or email President Mary Ornberg at [email protected]. We are a fun group, and we welcome everyone, with or without experience.