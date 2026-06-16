Lions Club Bocce Tournament

Steve Arden

What an incredible day! The Robson Ranch Lions Club held its first annual bocce tournament on April 25. With 16 teams, 64 players, everyone had a great time. The camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by all teams truly made the event memorable. Enthusiasm contributed to a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day. I especially appreciate the generosity of the Bocce Posse (1st place), Lion Eyes (2nd place), and H and H Posse (3rd place), who kindly returned their prize money to support our charities. Thanks to these contributions, along with the collective support from all participants, this fundraiser became our most successful to date for the Lions Club, helping us advance our mission to assist local causes such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace, The Northwest ISD (diabetic closet, eye testing), Denton ISD (back-to-back school eye testing), the Justin Community Closet, and The Denton Food Bank.

A moment that stood out was seeing everyone cheer for each other during the final matches, which exemplified the spirit of unity and encouragement that makes our club so special. Your involvement helps us make a meaningful difference, and we hope you’ll continue to be part of our club’s journey.