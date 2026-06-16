Music Club: Summer Sizzle

The Robson Ranch Music Club has been providing entertainment to the community for over 20 years! Concerts, dances, karaoke, and other events designed for where we live.

It’s Summer! Yeah! Here at the Ranch, travel is the word of the day. Cruises to exciting and exotic locations, trips to visit the grandkids, beach excursions, romantic get-a-ways. But if by chance you do find yourself at home but still looking for entertainment, we have it.

June 19—Our popular Summer Sizzle Dance Party will be at the clubhouse from 7 p.m. featuring the Special Edition Band playing your favorites. With a cash bar and plenty of dance floor available, it’s certain that a good time will be had by all.

July 4—Every year the Denton Community Orchestra performs patriotic music to top off your Fourth of July celebrations. This is an incredible concert so bring the whole family.

Aug. 23—Music Bingo is happening again! Prizes and fun for all.

Sept. 5—Raised Right Men return to our stage to show us how real boot stompin’ country is done.

Check our website at www.rrmusicclub.com for ticket sales for all our events.

The Robson Ranch Community Choir is looking for a few good voices, and if you think you’d like to be one, we are having tryouts in July.

Choir Tryouts

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Patriot Room, Clubhouse

Go to form.jotform.com/260716109946058 to sign up online or e-mail Susan Lueders@ robsonranchchoir@gmail.com.