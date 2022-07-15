Living Well Committee Presentations and Events

Claudia J. Caporale

Excitement fills the warm air with current events, concerts, the 4th of July Parade, restful and social times at the pools, Friday Market, and the upcoming Olympics in September. Never a dull moment here at Robson Ranch—our calendars are always full! The Wildhorse Grill has added special events to our calendars, with music on Thursday evenings on the patio and specialty dinners weekly. Our running sneakers have put on miles hopping from one event to another.

The HOA Living Well Committee’s monthly presentations have been an on-going success. On June 28 Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Unit spoke on “Citizens Enriched Awareness.” Hino’s group has an in-depth understanding of Denton County and spoke on their Women’s Empowerment Program, Juvenile Impact Program, Explorer Post, Senior Scams, and Internet Safety. If you want to hear more on a particular program, contact our committee coordinator Scott Barringer, who has done a brilliant job of bringing us wonderful, informative speakers to enhance resident education on specific subjects, at [email protected]

Upcoming Presentations: On Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., Matt and Katherine Lawrence will speak on food immune boosters. Sept. 24 is our big event: the Olympics. Sign-up information and more is on our website, rrlwc.com. Then, on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., Dan Ballenger will speak on Medicare, followed by Gil Glifton leading our annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. In December, enjoy Christmas activities. So, mark your calendars!

Next year, Scott has arranged for all or most presentations to be at either 1 or 2 p.m. to keep the time more consistent. All this information and much more is always on our website.

The HOA Living Well Committee is proud to partner with the Robson Breast Cancer Group in a combined “all cancer walk” with Gil on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at the Arts Building at 9 a.m., to support the group’s effort in fighting all cancers. All proceeds will go to Texas Oncology in Denton, Texas. More information and registration day to be announced and can be found on our website, rrlwc.com, as we receive it. The Robson Breast Cancer Support Group meets on the fourth Monday of each month. If interested in joining them, contact Pat Garrett at [email protected] or Kathie Wilson at [email protected]

Committee member Liz has brought us two new vendors: The Little Fleur Farm, owned by Jamie Southerland, and Dude Jerky, owned by Jeremy Hayes. I visited the market at 9:30 a.m. on June 10, and it was very busy, and I heard it was even busier at 8 a.m. So, get there early and get your fresh pick of all the offerings.

This month (July) I’ll be writing another article to highlight a particular vendor and brag on others. There’s so much to say about each of our wonderful vendors that we decided to create an article just for our Friday Market Vendors. Check it out in your monthly Pioneer Press.

Enjoy the summer activities and stay well.