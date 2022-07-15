WLN Niners Travel to Lewisville

Every so often, Robson Ranch golf courses are used for outside golf tournaments or are under maintenance. When such instances occur, they offer members of Robson Ranch golf clubs the opportunity to venture out of the Robson Ranch campus to stretch their legs and swing their clubs on new and challenging golf courses.

On June 8, 44 Wildhorse Lady Niners (WLN) members traveled to Lake Park Golf Course in Lewisville to play a 9-hole scramble. The weather was perfect, and the energy was tangible. The course happened to be one of the easiest courses we’ve played, so stress levels remained low, and having a good time was the predominating objective for all players.

The team who won the scramble was made up of members Barb Trotter, Megan Wiegand, Diana Warner, and Lesley Miller. Each winner won a golf ball sleeve filled with three golf balls that can be attached to her golf bag.

After the scramble and once everyone packed up their clubs, the WLN traveled to Shoal Creek Tavern in Highland Village for lunch. The atmosphere was awesome, and the food was delicious. It was the perfect ending for a very successful travel day.