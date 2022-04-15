Mark Your Calendars for HOA Special Events 2022

Saturday, April 16
Living Well Health Fair
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the clubhouse. Door prizes!
Monday, April 25
UNT “The Abbey” Combo Concert
6:30 to 8 p.m., $10 per person
Friday, May 27
Murder Mystery Dinner Show
5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $50 per person, lasagna buffet
Saturday, June 4
Shredding/Drug Take Back/Electronic Recycling Day
9 to 11 a.m. in the clubhouse parking lot, $5 per box/bag, $5 per hard drive or printer
Friday, June 17
Murder Mystery Dinner Show
5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $50 per person, lasagna buffet
Friday, July 22
Colt and the Old 45s Concert
7 to 10 p.m., $26 per person
Saturday, July 23
Colt and the Old 45s Concert
7 to 10 p.m., $26 per person
Friday, Aug. 19
Becker Magic Night
7 to 9 p.m., $30 per person
Saturday, Aug. 27
Business Expo
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the clubhouse