Mark Your Calendars for HOA Special Events 2022

Saturday, April 16

Living Well Health Fair

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the clubhouse. Door prizes!

Monday, April 25

UNT “The Abbey” Combo Concert

6:30 to 8 p.m., $10 per person

Friday, May 27

Murder Mystery Dinner Show

5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $50 per person, lasagna buffet

Saturday, June 4

Shredding/Drug Take Back/Electronic Recycling Day

9 to 11 a.m. in the clubhouse parking lot, $5 per box/bag, $5 per hard drive or printer

Friday, June 17

Murder Mystery Dinner Show

5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $50 per person, lasagna buffet

Friday, July 22

Colt and the Old 45s Concert

7 to 10 p.m., $26 per person

Saturday, July 23

Colt and the Old 45s Concert

7 to 10 p.m., $26 per person

Friday, Aug. 19

Becker Magic Night

7 to 9 p.m., $30 per person

Saturday, Aug. 27

Business Expo

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the clubhouse