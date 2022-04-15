Alzheimer’s Tournament June 17, 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

The annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament is just around the corner. Please plan on playing this event, so mark your calendar today. We are wanting everyone involved this year to wear purple (Alzheimer’s color) and paint Robson Ranch purple with our attire.

We were informed this year that the donation made by Robson Ranch in 2021 was the 44th largest donation to Alzheimer’s in the United States.

We are asking for a minimum $20 donation per person, and anything over that would also be greatly appreciated. Last year, our Robson Ranch community raised over $11,000 for this event. All checks should be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association, and all money and proceeds from this tournament will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association. Like previous years, we will have individual memory flags available for $5 per flag. You can email Lea Ann Kirby at [email protected] to reserve your flag. Payment of $5 per flag can be collected at check-in.

Thanks again for remembering to reserve June 17 for the Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament!