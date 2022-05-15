Material Girls Congratulates Beginners

Congratulations to the women who just graduated from the Material Girls Beginning Quilting class! The Beginning Quilting class is offered once a year and is a six-week class covering all of the steps, tips, and techniques of quilt making. During the class, each student creates a table runner, created using a Disappearing Nine Patch pattern.

The class is taught by Marguerite Rose, assisted by Paula Saunders, and each student in the class is assigned a mentor to help them throughout the class. The students participating this year were Trudi Peterson, Sara Shibley, Michele Nuttall, Kim Satterfield, Nell Pratt, Oveta Dawe, Corrine Milligan, Lisa Gollihar, and Lori Slocum. The mentors who volunteered to help these students included Judy Hilderbrand, Eileen Scheffler, Mary Hunter, Tare Mirelez, Michele Kibler, Brandi Walker, Jacque Geist, Vickie Batten, and Ruth Klein.

Material Girls meets every Thursday in CATC, Room 104, with open sewing in the morning and a business meeting and program at 1 p.m. Programs usually include instructions on different quilting and sewing techniques. A Show & Tell for members to share their creations is also held monthly.