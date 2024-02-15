Mike Futscher Returns to Table Tennis Play

Don Pooley

Mike and Julie Futscher are members of Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club, and prior to August 2023, they played table tennis three to four days a week. In August 2023, Mike and Julie suffered a terrible car accident returning to their Robson Ranch home from vacation. Mike was paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair. The Table Tennis Club immediately supported Mike and Julie with their prayers, assistance, and donations to Mike’s GoFundMe page. Just five months after the accident, Mike is already returning to table tennis play sessions and is really looking good in his play and ability to hit the ball, overcoming his disability and limitations.

Make sure and stop by and say hi to Mike Futscher at a table tennis play session.

Current table tennis play session schedule times are in the gym on Monday and Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

For the latest club activities and announcements, follow the club on Facebook at Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club (www.facebook.com/RRDTTC) or check out the Table Tennis Club bulletin board space outside the south entrance to the main Sports Center.

You, too, can make table tennis a part of your active adult lifestyle activities at Robson Ranch in 2024.