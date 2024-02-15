Women’s Club Presented a Check to the Denton Community Food Center!

The Women’s Club proudly presented a check to the Denton Community Food Center in the amount of $1,060 from the proceeds of the Holiday Home Tour Wine Pulls.

The Holiday Home Tour Wine Pulls were a resounding success. Many attendees requested more Wine Pulls in future events! The generous contributions from the Wine Pull sponsors: Albertsons (University Drive, Denton), Doug Akins, Holiday Depot, Howdy Doody liquor store, Joanne Horst, Kroger, FM 407, Bartonville, Liquorland, Liquor Outpost, Lynn Watson, Metzler’s Food & Beverage, Spec’s liquors, Sprouts, Teresa Blackburn-Korn, The Rose Realty Team, Total Wine, and Wildhorse Grill, were very appreciated.

Please join us as we share friendship while volunteering with a variety of special events and community outreach projects in 2024. There are many opportunities to meet new people!

If you are interested in volunteering at the Denton Community Food Center, contact Suzanne Spisak at 216-973-7793 or [email protected].