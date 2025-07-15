Motorcycle Club: Catching Up

Stan Brein



The heat is on! We are now into summer riding, and you know what that means: hydration, moderation, and wicking clothing! Spring passed us by so quickly. What did we do?



The past three months have been active ones. There was the spectacular Spring Hill Country 5-Day Adventure in Ingram (April 14-19). Ron Bane led us and made all the arrangements for a party-furnished, fun-filled adventure to a house in the Hill Country at Ingram. It incorporated plenty of activities (pickleball, laser tag, cooking, kayaking, and more) and the great scenic roads of the area, including the Three Twisted Sisters. It left some members jumping for joy!



On April 22 Jeff Stieber captained us to the Celina Star Café for breakfast. Carrylyn Jacobs took the group to Parker Brothers Steakhouse in Sanger on May 7. Then it was Robert Whipple’s turn to lead us to Berries & Batter Café in Highland Village on June 16.



June 6 saw the club join the Robson Ranch Car Club in a visit to residents of Mayberry Gardens in Denton. This was the second year we have had an opportunity to do this. The folks at this assisted living center enjoy seeing the older cars and bikes and reminiscing about their days past.



The board met on June 4 to review the upcoming rides and plan for future events. It’s just so impressive to look at the variety of activities members can take advantage of. We are grateful for the time the board puts into planning.



The highly anticipated July 3 Parade Decorating Party will be held again at the Bakers’ home—food, fellowship, and frolic. It is amazing what bikers can hang on their rides. Then we will ride in the Robson Ranch Independence Day Parade. We’ll report and post pictures next month.



For those of you who own a Sena 50S, there is a firmware upgrade available. Check out the information on GroupSpot or contact Mike Conley for additional information.



So, what do summer and fall look like?



July 14: Mike Conley will captain a lunch ride to Catfish O’Harlies in Decatur.



July 21-22: Overnight ride to Turner Falls (Mike Conley)



Aug. 20: Breakfast ride to My Café, captained by Carrylyn Jacobs



Sept. 18-26: Trip to Arizona (Mike Conley)



Oct. 10-11: ZZ Top Tribute in Granbury (Mike Conley)



We are sad to learn that Vicki and Scott Baker will be leaving the motorcycle riding world. They have decided to relinquish their bike in favor of other adventures. They have been tremendous assets to the club as wonderful organizers, enthusiastic participants, and encouraging colleagues. We will miss the yellow Gold Wing Trike at our club events. Thanks for the great times and memories. The two of you have earned Member Emeritus status!



Come join us!



See you on the road!



Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down.

