Choir Seeks New Voices for Upcoming Season

Robin Brewton

Do you love to sing? Do you love music and enjoy the magic of live performance? Are you familiar with reading sheet music? The Robson Ranch Music Club Community Choir is holding auditions for its upcoming season on Monday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Robson clubhouse.

Aspiring vocalists of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. The choir prides itself on being an inclusive and fun group, and the audition process reflects that spirit. “We want to make this as easy and enjoyable as possible,” says Dr. Arturo Ortega, the choir’s renowned director. “You can sing absolutely anything you feel comfortable with—even “Happy Birthday” will do! We’re not looking for the next Andrea Bocelli, though, of course, if he shows up, we won’t turn him away!” he added with a chuckle.

Auditions are designed to be low stress, with each individual performing only for Dr. Ortega. This relaxed setting allows potential members to feel comfortable and showcase their natural voice without the pressure of a large audience. Dr. Ortega is quick to emphasize that the choir is about fostering a love of music and community, not about achieving professional-level perfection.

The Robson Ranch Community Choir performs a variety of musical genres throughout the year, bringing joy and entertainment to the Robson Ranch community. Joining the choir is a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, hone your vocal skills, and contribute to the vibrant cultural life of Robson Ranch.

Whether you’re a seasoned singer or haven’t sung outside the shower in years, if you have a passion for music and a desire to connect with your community, the Robson Ranch Music Club Community Choir wants to hear from you. Contact Susan Lueders, choir administrator, at RobsonRanchChoir@gmail.com to schedule your audition. Come share your voice!