Motorcycle Club: Summer Fun

Stan Brein



Traditions are great. It is always fun anticipating a regular event, whether it’s a special holiday, an anniversary, a birthday, or some other special occasion. There is a special joy in recalling the great times you have previously had and looking forward to adding to the memories you will continue to make. The celebration of our nation’s birth on the 4th of July is one of the special summertime events we all love to participate in. Each family or group has developed their own set of traditions that they eagerly plan to commemorate the birth of our nation 249 years ago.



The Motorcycle Club always enjoys preparing for the Robson Ranch Independence Day Parade. A large part of the celebration on the 4th of July is the Bike Decorating Party that occurs on July 3. Our tradition is rooted in the feeling that beautiful motorcycles deserve beautiful decorations. So, we gather at the Baker residence to expertly and festively adorn our favorite two- or three-wheeled rides. First, though, comes the food. Everyone brings a side dish or accompaniment. But the pièce de résistance are Scott Baker’s sausages, grilled to perfection.



With bellies full, it was on to decorating. While not a competition, we enjoy a challenge. All hands were busy seeing how much bounty from the Dollar Store could be skillfully attached to our vehicles without interfering with the operation of the controls or impeding visibility. And there was no lack of flags, garland, and decorations to tape, clip, staple, hot glue, or rivet. This year there was the added bonus of having our banner stabilized on the Bakers’ golf cart, proudly announcing our arrival.



As usual, the parade itself was great fun. About ten members and seven bikes drove the route. With the possibility of rain present, what a bonus to have cloud cover and lower temperatures for the parade. As usual, Mike Conley’s RC car was a hit with everyone, young and old.



On July 16 Mike Conley captained a ride to Catfish O’Harlies in Decatur. Ron Bane, Carrylyn Jacobs, Stan Brein, Robert Whipple, Dave Popejoy, Travis Perkins, Steve Collins, Mike Conley, Marti Conley, and Vicki Rawles saddled up for this jaunt. Choosing the back roads (of course), we meandered through a combination of tree-lined farmland and occasional houses. The restaurant is a great, rustic place to enjoy catfish and other fish, appetizers, and entrées. It’s about a 30-minute car ride. Give it a try!



Another annual tradition has become the overnight ride to Turner Falls. Just up the road, it is about 50 miles into Oklahoma on I-35. Ron Bane, Keith Breiner, and Mike Conley were scheduled to venture out on July 21. We’ll report on their escapades next month.



As a reminder, summer is a great time to get a bargain on a coat you can donate to the Coats for Kids Ride. The ride this year is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29.



See you on the road!



Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down.

