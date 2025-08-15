This, That or Maybe That Class

LaDonna Womochel

We residents at Robson have had the opportunity to continue learning in a classroom setting since 2013 when Emeritus College, a program operated by the University of North Texas, began offering classes on a variety of topics in the clubhouse. The program expanded in 2016 when it became an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and joined a national network of learning programs for adults over the age of 50. OLLI at UNT now conducts classes in six locations across the region. Here at Robson Ranch, OLLI classes are generally held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If coming to a classroom isn’t always convenient, many classes are offered online.

There are so many classes to choose from, and it is so convenient for Robson Ranch residents. Many of the instructors are faculty members at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University or retired faculty members from universities across the country. Oftentimes, independent researchers and subject matter experts will deliver the lectures. The best things about OLLI are that you can choose the classes you like, and there are no tests, grades, or homework.

The OLLI program offers more than just lectures. It also organizes special events, such as a lecture and a movie at a local theatre with an emphasis on the historical importance of the film, wine and cheese pairing lessons presented by a sommelier who owns an artisan cheese shop in Denton, and a trip to The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas. OLLI also partners with travel agents to get discounted rates for domestic and international travel.

The fall semester of OLLI will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Shelbi Berg, the Director of Banquets and Events, has the Fall 2025 catalog of classes available at her desk. OLLI will host a registration event at the clubhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 13. An electronic version of the catalog is available and online registration is also available at the OLLI website at olli.unt.edu.