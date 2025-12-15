Motorcycle Club: Thanks and Joy!

Stan Brein

Late fall is such a unique time of year. The air begins to have a crispness that settles our soul. Trees take on an orange glow, and leaves begin to decorate the lawns and streets. Shopping becomes interesting, as we have to dodge our way through festive seasonal displays to find what we are looking for. Then we set the clocks back, and 7 p.m. feels like midnight.

And the holidays! Watching as homeowner artists transform their residence pallets into colorful, decorative landscapes is captivating—starting with Halloween, transforming into the gratefulness of Thanksgiving, and culminating with the holiday season.

Autumn is some of the best riding time of the year. Yes, spring and summer have wonderful temperatures (well, if you like 100 degrees!). However, you are sharing the road with so many others and have to dodge all of those cars out there! Tourist and vacation spots are crowded.

There is something about that fall air. The crispness requires you to wear a jacket, maybe even gloves. If you were standing outside, you would be cold. But riding seems to energize you. How often do you ride during the winter? We are fortunate to have mostly temperate weather during the winter, but not so much in the places we arrive from. Did you ever ride your motorcycle in the snow? What was the coldest temperature you ever rode in?

We renew connections among friends and relatives during the holidays. Many of us will either be visiting or hosting. Do your guests ask you to go for a ride on your motorcycle? If you take them for a spin, what are the rules you have for riding with them as a passenger? What is the youngest person who ever rode with you? I used to take my five-year-old son to preschool in the ‘80s on my BMW R80RT. It was a different time!

Our Club Travelogue continues. On Oct. 22 the gang ventured to Red’s Burger House in Azle where the feature is the hearty Chili Cheese Baked Potato loaded with sour cream, cheddar, homemade chili, and fresh chives. November’s lunch ride on the 6th went north to Jessie Chisholm’s Chuckwagon in Saint Jo, a homestyle restaurant with a modern twist.

The Coats for Kids event was held on Nov. 29. Then we celebrated the year with friends and colleagues at the annual Holiday Party at GreenHouse Restaurant on Dec. 2. On Dec. 4 we ventured to Whitesboro to dine at Tender Smokehouse in Whitesboro.

It has been quite a year. I have much to be thankful for. I am grateful to be in good health, be surrounded by family and friends, and have my dear wife and partner Joyce by my side. Relish your blessings!

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down.