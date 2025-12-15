Woodworkers Elect 2026 Board

2026 Woodworkers Board (left to right): Teresa McGill, Lorraine Wilson, Michelle Crissey, Dave Popejoy 2025 Woodworkers Board (left to right): Kathy Dial, Steve Russell, Susan Wells, Teresa McGill

Lorraine Wilson

The Woodworkers Club’s display window in the CATC is currently filled to the brim with beautifully handmade items at greatly discounted prices. This is the perfect time of the year to shop for that special gift for friends, family, or neighbors. Come by the shop Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ring the outside doorbell and a member will gladly assist you.

On Nov. 18 woodshop members gathered for the monthly meeting where the Nominating Committee, led by Mike Inderhees and Wayne Caudill, presented the slate of candidates for the 2026 Board Of Directors. With President Kathy Dial completing her current three-year term and Vice President Steve Russell and Secretary Susan Wells choosing to retire after several terms, several key positions were open.

After the proposed slate was presented, attending members voted for the 2026 Board. The new officers will be President Dave Popejoy, Vice President Michelle Crissey, Treasurer Teresa McGill, and Secretary Lorraine Wilson.

The Woodworkers membership expresses sincere appreciation to the outgoing board members whose service and steady leadership have shaped the club’s progress over the last several years. Tremendous thanks to President Kathy Dial for her many contributions over her three-year term as president and prior terms served as vice president and secretary. Her dedication and leadership and commitment to strengthening safety practices, encouraging training, and supporting community involvement have left a sturdy foundation for the club’s future.

The club also extends our heartfelt gratitude to Secretary Susan Wells for her five-year tenure of reliable service as the club secretary. From record-keeping, regular communications, and event coordinating, along with her maintenance of the display window, her consistency has been essential to club operations. And many thanks to outgoing Vice President Steve Russell who has worked over the past two years to coordinate training opportunities for members, along with CNC coordinator and trainer.

Looking ahead, the newly elected board plans to collaborate closely with outgoing officers in the early months to ensure a smooth transition, but new training programs are already being discussed. They are very optimistic that the coming year will build on recent progress and offer even more opportunities for participation for current and potential new members.

With new leadership and renewed energy and enthusiasm, 2026 is shaping up to be another promising year for the Woodworkers Club.