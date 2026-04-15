Murder Mystery Dinner Shows

Oil’s Well That Ends Well

When: May 29 and June 5

Where: Clubhouse Ballroom

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m., Buffet: 6 p.m., Showtime: 7 p.m.

Cost: $60 per person

Welcome, dear guests, to the wake of Derrick Von Spindletop. Our town’s tolerable business investor and oil tycoon was found dead in his study two days ago. As we gather here today, perhaps there may be more to Spindletop’s “natural” death than meets the eye. Could his wife, Francine, have cashed in early on his life insurance? Or it may have been Seth Poole, who has plodded here all the way from the piney woods of East Texas. Perhaps Seth’s pursuit of a partnership proved deadly? And then there’s the two new Wildcatters in town. Did Wally sink Spindletop’s ship into the depths of Davy Jones’ locker? Or did one of Helga’s manic mechanisms bring Derrick to his demise? Send an urgent telegram to the Marshal, County Sheriff, and Texas Ranger! The wealthiest man in town has been struck down in this hunt for black gold, and we’re going to need all the help we can get!

We have two dates to choose from this Summer. Come enjoy a fun show and the price includes a buffet of pulled pork, potato salad, house salad and peach cobbler.

If you need a vegetarian meal please let the Director of Banquets and Events know at the time of ticket purchase. As always, there will also be a cash bar.

Cash, check, credit card or member account accepted. Tickets go on sale May 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Director of Banquets and Events Office.

Seating will be limited to the first 100 guests at tables of 10 for each show. We will not hold seats.