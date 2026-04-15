Bocce Club Celebrates Big Wins and New Courts

At the Bocce Capo and Commissioner meeting held on March 10 in the Clubhouse, winners of the Bocce Club Contest were finally announced. The contest, launched on May 8, 2024—the first day construction began on the new Bocce Complex—challenged members to predict when the new courts would officially open. After more than a year of anticipation, the courts were finally open for play on Dec. 23, 2025. When the dust settled, Frank Castelluccio emerged as the closest guess, missing the mark by just seven days. Janet Coddington followed in second place, only 21 days off.

Castelluccio was awarded a Baden Champions Series Official Bocce Set, while Coddington received a special prize fitting for any bocce enthusiast—a fine bottle of wine from vintner Francesco Michele Cianci.

But the celebration didn’t stop there.

The week of March 23 marked the unofficial kickoff of the Bocce Club’s Spring Season—and what a start it was. With nearly 500 new members joining the ranks, the club has expanded dramatically, adding 34 new teams, two additional divisions, and a growing roster of commissioners and team captains (capos). The opening week served as a lively “dress rehearsal,” with real gameplay, official scoresheets, and hands-on training—all without the pressure of counting scores.

Players are especially energized by the eight brand-new courts, which not only enhance the club’s appearance but have also transformed the game itself. Members are quickly discovering that the new surfaces offer a smoother, more precise roll—quite different from the patio play of the past. Each court brings its own subtle challenges, adding a fresh layer of strategy and skill to every match.

To accommodate the club’s rapid growth, league play has been organized into Eastern and Western Conferences. Courts One through Four make up the Western Conference, with Courts One and Two designated as handicap-accessible. Courts Five through Eight form the Eastern Conference. Matches are held Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. division playing on Wednesdays—bringing the total to an impressive 21 divisions in action.

With new courts, new players, and renewed enthusiasm, the Bocce Club is rolling into spring with unstoppable momentum. One thing is certain: this season promises plenty of spirited competition, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments on the courts.