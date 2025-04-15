Music Club Gears Up for Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Robin Brewton

The Robson Ranch Music Club is preparing for a night of lively celebration at its highly anticipated Cinco de Mayo party. Residents are invited to the Robson Ranch clubhouse on Friday, May 2, to take part in an evening filled with music, dancing, and festive revelry.

The event, a staple in the Robson Ranch social calendar, promises to deliver a lively atmosphere. The Music Club has worked diligently to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees.

“We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of Cinco de Mayo to our community,” said Fran Hackley, president of the Robson Ranch Music Club. “This party is a fantastic opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy great music, and celebrate a fun cultural tradition.”

Attendees can look forward to an enjoyable evening featuring dancing and karaoke. The dance floor will be open, inviting everyone to dance to both traditional and contemporary tunes. For those eager to showcase their vocal talents, a karaoke session will provide opportunities to take center stage.

The event is designed to foster a sense of community and provide a fun-filled experience for residents. The Robson Ranch clubhouse will be transformed into an entertaining hub, complete with decorations and an ambiance that captures the essence of Cinco de Mayo.

The Robson Ranch Music Club has a history of hosting successful music-themed events, and this Cinco de Mayo celebration is expected to be another highlight. The club’s dedication to providing quality entertainment and social opportunities contributes significantly to the active lifestyle at Robson Ranch.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for an evening of celebration. Tickets will be on sale at the Robson Ranch clubhouse April 21 through May 2. They are priced at $15 each. Tickets can also be purchased via PayPal through the club’s website at www.rrmusicclub.com.