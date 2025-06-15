Music Club to Honor Veterans at Concert

Robin Brewton Robson Ranch residents are invited to join an extraordinary celebration of service and dedication at the upcoming Veterans Day concert, performed by the Community Choir and organized by the Robson Ranch Music Club. This heartfelt tribute will include a specially curated slide presentation that highlights the military service of Robson Ranch veterans. The concert promises to be a moving and memorable event, as the Community Choir prepares to honor the legacy of those who have served our country. To ensure that veterans within the Robson Ranch community are included in the presentation, the Music Club has provided an easy way for residents to participate. Veterans who wish to be featured are encouraged to scan the QR code included with this article or visit the club’s o´ cial website at www.rrmusicclub.com. Using the QR code, participants can complete an online form to submit their information. Alternatively, they may download the form from the club’s website, print it out, and mail it to the Music Club. Both options have been designed to accommodate a variety of preferences, ensuring that every veteran can take part in this special moment of recognition. The Veterans Day concert will re¨ ect the deep respect and gratitude shared by the Robson Ranch community. It is a chance for all residents to come together in celebration of the sacri ces and achievements of their neighbors who have served our nation. With music and heartfelt appreciation, the event promises to be a highlight of the year. For more information on the Robson Ranch Music Club and participation in the Veterans Day presentation, please visit www.rrmusicclub.com. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this remarkable tribute to our heroes.