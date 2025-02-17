New Year, New Fun

Deena Barber

Do you think of yourself as being a creative person? When a new member joins the Sassy Stampers Club, she might think that she doesn’t have a creative bone in her body. That soon changes when she completes her first handmade card in class.

Mickey Grames was the project leader for our first class of 2025. Although we made the card as a Valentine card, it is suitable to configure for any holiday or event.

I have been asked this question: “What is a Sassy Stamper?” Perhaps it brings to mind a group of “cheeky” gals stamping their feet in a strange dance. That could be fun, but to be more accurate, we are a club of women who love to use our creative juices by making handmade cards.

The following information is intended for those who have never stamped before: We use paper, ink, cutting tools, glue, and stamps. The stamps that we use are either made of rubber or a transparent silicone material. Most often, rubber stamps are mounted on a wood block. Clear stamps, which we call cling stamps, are placed onto an acrylic block before stamping onto paper. Choose a color of ink to complement the card, dab the ink onto the stamp, and evenly coat the surface. Turn the stamp upside down on top of the paper and apply pressure to it. Practice a few times before stamping the finished project. It is so satisfying when you have a clear, sharp image.

Our first meeting of 2025 brought a joyful roomful of Stampers to class. Our new leadership of Debbie Warrick as president and Joanne Gantos as VP will run our 2025 club like a well-oiled machine.

Please stop by the CATC building and see the many fabulous cards made by our members on display in the window. The window display is changed each month using a similar color pallet and theme.

If you would like more information about our club, please contact Debbie Warrick at 214-668-9441 or [email protected].

As a final note, I would like to recognize Cherlyn Conway. Cherlyn has been our publicity chairwoman for the past three years. She also has the responsibility of opening our classroom for Support Our Troops card making day each month. She deserves a great deal of appreciation for her tireless work.