Support Our Troops New Year

Lynne Moore

This new year of 2025 is looking really good for Support Our Troops (SOT). We are looking forward to the many ways we can support the men and women who serve in our military in so many ways. Thanks go to the folks at Robson Ranch and other organizations who step up to help these brave folks and their families. Last year we sent 376 boxes of goodies to those folks who are deployed. We also sent checks to those here at home during the year on their birthday, Thanksgiving, and at Christmas.

We currently have 92 troops on our roster, nine of whom are currently deployed in Guam, the UK, Qatar, Bahrain, Korea, Poland, and Pacific waters. These service members are relatives or sponsored friends of folks at the Ranch. If you have a relative or friend who is currently an active service member and you would like SOT to support them, you can pick up a form at the clubhouse. For those who are currently deployed, we send them a card every month, which are made by Robson’s Sassy Stampers. These beautiful cards all have personal messages written by SOT members before being mailed. We also ship a box of goodies to each deployed member each month and several boxes to them quarterly. We often get a thank you from the recipients.

On the third Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Bandera-Medina Rooms of the clubhouse, we hold a meeting with the Argyle branch of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL), which is a national organization. The group includes young high school men and their moms from Argyle. They come to write letters to the troops and listen to the experience of a Robson Ranch veteran speaker. They also help us with many events like the 4th of July parade, the auction, and the golf tournament. All folks from the Ranch are welcome to attend these meetings.

The 17th Annual SOT Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, April 25. This is one of our major fundraisers each year, and it is always very successful and well attended. Bill Wright is coordinating the various committees and is always looking for volunteers. You do not have to be an SOT member to volunteer. Forms to sign up to play will be coming out in March. Individuals and businesses can also sponsor a hole. Just contact Bill Roberson at 940-465-8226 or [email protected] for information.

One of the charities we support is Patriot Paws located in Rockwall. They train service dogs for needy veterans. We have been fortunate to visit their facility in the past and see these incredible dogs. They are now training a “Goldador” they have named Rhett in honor of our General Manager Rhett Hubbard!

For those of you at Robson who need a flag to display in your front yard, SOT has flag kits they will be glad to install for you. The flag kits cost $60 (we only use U.S.-made flags). If you already have a flagpole installed and just need a new flag, they can be ordered for $30 and will be delivered to you. Contact Quinn Sowell at 940-262-1106.

Our meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Lone Star Room of the clubhouse. You do not have to be a veteran to join SOT or to attend our meetings. We welcome all Robson folks, so please feel free to come.